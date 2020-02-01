Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 3,239,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

