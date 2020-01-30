Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $14,545,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

