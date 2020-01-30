Investors Buy High Volume of Smith & Nephew Call Options (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,139% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

