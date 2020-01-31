Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AES (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,430% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,158,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 844,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 559,743 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

