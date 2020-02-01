Investors Buy Large Volume of Nu Skin Enterprises Put Options (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,883% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 417,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 20,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

