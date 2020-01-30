Investors Purchase High Volume of New Relic Put Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 27,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

