Investors Purchase High Volume of Rambus Put Options (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 937 put options on the company. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,175.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 950.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 603,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rambus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

