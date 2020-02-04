Investors Purchase High Volume of Tupperware Brands Put Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,916 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,193% compared to the typical volume of 912 put options.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,106.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 263,663 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TUP stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?