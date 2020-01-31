Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,865% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after buying an additional 679,665 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 25.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Colfax by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Colfax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 10,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

