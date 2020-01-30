Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IRET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

IRET opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

