Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.00

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.00 and traded as high as $163.80. Investors Title shares last traded at $162.88, with a volume of 2,542 shares changing hands.

ITIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $309.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Investors Title by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading