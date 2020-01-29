InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in InVitae by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in InVitae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InVitae by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InVitae by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in InVitae by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing