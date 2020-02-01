InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 6.8%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.01, approximately 2,394,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,173,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after buying an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after buying an additional 1,966,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,901,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 684,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 613,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

