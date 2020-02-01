Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.62

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 70315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,299,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,022,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,855,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,586,000 after purchasing an additional 607,041 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

