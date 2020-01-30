Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.32. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 35,208 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

