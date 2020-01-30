Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) Insider Purchases A$124,600.00 in Stock

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith acquired 890,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$124,600.00 ($88,368.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95. Iodm Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07.

About Iodm

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds