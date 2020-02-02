Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.67

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $23.00. Iofina shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 472,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and a P/E ratio of -46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

