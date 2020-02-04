Ion Geophysical (IO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Ion Geophysical to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Ion Geophysical stock remained flat at $$5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

