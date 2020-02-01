Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 983,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 12,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,085. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

