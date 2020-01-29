Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 1,176,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,052. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

