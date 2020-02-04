Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,951 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,238% compared to the average volume of 370 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

