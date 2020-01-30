Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,044% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 19,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,867. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

