iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 702 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

