IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $151.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $181.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.18.

IPGP stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?