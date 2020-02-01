February 1, 2020
IPH (ASX:IPH) Shares Down 2.1%

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$9.03 ($6.40) and last traded at A$9.14 ($6.48), approximately 654,183 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.34 ($6.62).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is A$8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.86.

About IPH (ASX:IPH)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

