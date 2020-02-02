IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94, approximately 900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5929 per share. This is an increase from IQ Real Return ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,632,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000.

About IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

