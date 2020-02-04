February 4, 2020
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

ULTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17.

