IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $22.43. IQIYI shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,192,554 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA upped their target price on shares of IQIYI to in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

