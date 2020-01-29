Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $3,982,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.33. 486,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,890. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

