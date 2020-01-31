IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?