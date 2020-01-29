Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 419,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

