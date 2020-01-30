Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

IRDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,662,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

