iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $47.05 on Monday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

