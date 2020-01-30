Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) President Sells $254,200.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,893 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

