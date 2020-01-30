Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,385 shares of company stock worth $1,150,833 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

