IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRCP. ValuEngine raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock remained flat at $$13.38 during trading on Wednesday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

