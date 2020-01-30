iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHY opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75.

