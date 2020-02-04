February 4, 2020
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1321 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

Dividend History for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

