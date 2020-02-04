iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0871 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 21,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

