iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2433 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

BATS HYDB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 6,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

