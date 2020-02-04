iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1101 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 39,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

