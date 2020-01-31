iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.53, 251 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.32% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes