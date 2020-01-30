iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.19

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.19 and traded as high as $61.92. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 5,096 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

