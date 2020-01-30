iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.33, approximately 3,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

