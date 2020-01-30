iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.07, approximately 641 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

