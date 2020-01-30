January 30, 2020
iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Down 2.4%

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)’s share price were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, approximately 782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

