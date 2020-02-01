iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.93

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 871184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

