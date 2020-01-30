iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.32

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 126100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

