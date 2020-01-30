iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.63, approximately 50,579 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

