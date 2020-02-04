iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BATS GHYG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance